Monrovia Police: Thefts from Cars; Another Bear; Drugs and Alcohol; No Mental Problem, But Arrested; Etc.

Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 1-3. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 449 service events, resulting in 68 investigations.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 1 at 8:17 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Mountain View called police to report that sometime during the night, someone entered their unlocked vehicle that was parked on the street and took a credit card. The investigation continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 1 at 9:07 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Shamrock Avenue called police to report that sometime during the night, someone entered both of her vehicles that were parked on the street and took miscellaneous items. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 12:12 p.m., a subject came into the police department lobby regarding a possible mental health issue. The investigation revealed the subject was not in any mental health distress; however, he did have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and is being held pending his court appearance.
Bear Incident
May 1 at 5:06 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Norumbega called police to report a bear inside her home. The bear broke through a window to gain access. The Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified. They responded and relocated the bear.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
May 1 at 7:18 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of Norumbega for vehicle code violations. During the investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested. The passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 2 at 8:07 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of May Avenue called police to report that sometime during the night, someone entered his unlocked vehicle that was parked on the street and stole miscellaneous coins. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 12:09 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Valley View regarding a male adult subject causing a disturbance. They arrived and found the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself and his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug
Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 1:07 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 600 block of W. Huntington when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. A computer check of the subject revealed a warrant. The subject was arrested for the warrant and was found to also be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Olive regarding a male adult subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and detained the subject. A computer check revealed he had four warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Court Order Violation
May 3 at 1:54 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of S. Mayflower called police to report her son, whom she has a restraining order against, was at the location refusing to leave. Officers arrived and located the subject in the mother’s vehicle. He was arrested for violation of the restraining order. He was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 3 at 4:03 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of E. Huntington Drive. The victim reported that while he was away, someone entered his unlocked vehicle that was parked on the street. The loss could not be determined. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 3 at 7:17 p.m., an officer responded to a traffic collision at Mountain and Central. A vehicle traveling west on Central ran the red traffic signal at Mountain and collided into a vehicle traveling south on Mountain. One subject complained of pain and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Carrying an Air Gun within a City Park / Being in a Park After Hours – Suspect
Arrested
May 4 at 12:03 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 300 block of S. Myrtle and saw a subject sitting near the entrance to the library after the park was closed. Due to it being after park hours, the officers contacted the subject. During a pat-down search, officers recovered a BB gun in the subject's pocket. The subject was arrested for the violations. The subject was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Vehicle Burglary
May 4 at 4:34 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of Vaquero Road. The victim’s vehicle was parked in the driveway. The victim looked outside from the second story window and saw the suspect inside her vehicle. She yelled out the window and the suspect fled. The suspect entered the vehicle by prying the passenger side of the vehicle open. The loss is unknown at this time. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 4 at 4:59 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 600 block of S. Magnolia. The victim heard power tools outside of his residence and saw two subjects in hooded sweatshirts near his vehicle. One of the subjects yelled to the other and they fled in a silver Honda Element, heading north on Magnolia and out of sight. The victim checked his vehicle and discovered his catalytic converter was taken from his Honda Element. The investigation is continuing.
