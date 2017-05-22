Monrovia Police: Race Car Stolen; Driver With Sun in Eyes Hits Pedestrian; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 18-21. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Stolen Vehicles
May 18 in the early morning hours, three vehicles were reported stolen to police. The vehicles were stolen from the 100 block of W. Walnut, the 400 block of W. Walnut and the 300 block of N. Encinitas. Two of the vehicles stolen were 1999 Honda CRVs and the third was a race car and trailer. All three vehicles were stolen sometime overnight. The investigations are continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 18 at 12:15 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Walnut called police to report a theft from his vehicle. Sometime during the night, someone entered his vehicle and stole his wallet and miscellaneous property. The vehicle was left unlocked. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 18 at 9:09 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista. The victim parked his vehicle on the street in front of the location. While he was away from the vehicle, the catalytic converter was stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 9:52 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at Shamrock and Royal Oaks. During a consent search, the passenger of the vehicle was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 12:36 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a possible theft of a bicycle. During the investigation, they ran a computer check on one of the subjects at the location and discovered he had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested for the warrant.
Traffic Collision – Vehicle vs. Pedestrian
May 19 at 6:45 a.m., police responded to a traffic collision in the 100 block of E. Pomona where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Officers arrived and determined the pedestrian was walking south across Pomona toward a gas station. The vehicle was traveling east on Pomona and the driver had the sun in his eyes. He did not see the pedestrian and struck him at a low rate of speed. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment. The driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Vehicle Burglary
May 19 at 8:15 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 400 block of W. Duarte Road. The victim parked and locked his vehicle in his assigned carport. Sometime during the early morning hours, the vehicle was entered and ransacked. There was no sign of forced entry and no loss occurred. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 19 at 6:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and the 210 Freeway regarding a possible drunk driver. The officers checked the area and located the vehicle on Duarte and Myrtle. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was determined to be too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle safely. The driver was arrested for DUI and later released after a sobering period, with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Assault With a Deadly Weapon / Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm – Suspect Arrested
May 19 at 8:29 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a family disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of E. Walnut. While officers were responding, calls were received stating a gunshot had been fired. Officers arrived, secured the scene and conducted an investigation. The investigation revealed an adult male suspect at the location pulled a 9mm handgun on his girlfriend's sister and pointed it at her. He discharged the gun, missing the victim and striking the ground. The weapon was recovered at the scene and the suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 20 at 10:28 a.m., a theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Lane. The victim called to report that sometime during the early morning hours, someone entered his vehicle and took a drill that had been left inside. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 6:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and the 210 Freeway regarding a vehicle blocking the roadway. The officers arrived and located a vehicle blocking the northbound lanes of travel. A female subject was asleep behind the wheel and the engine was running. A passenger was in the front seat, also asleep. The investigation revealed both subjects were extremely intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DUI and the passenger was arrested for being drunk in public. Both subjects were held for a sobering period.
