Monrovia Police: Hit and Run; Cars Recovered; Assault at Bar; Drugs and Alcohol; Etc.

Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 27-30.
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
April 27 at 9:51 a.m., officers responded to Magnolia and Evergreen on the report of a hit and run traffic collision. The suspect driver rear-ended a vehicle and fled the scene. Officers checked the area for the suspect vehicle and located it in the 400 block of Andre in the city of Duarte. The driver of the vehicle was also located and he had sustained injuries from the accident when his head hit the windshield. The windshield had cracked and lacerated his forehead. The vehicle was towed and the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver admitted to being involved in the collision.
Grand Theft Auto
April 27 at 7:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a stolen vehicle report. The victim left his keys unattended on a table inside of a restaurant for approximately ten minutes. When he returned to the table, he realized his keys were gone. He went out to the parking lot and saw that his vehicle had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered / Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 7:25 a.m., a suspicious person was reported at a business in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. A female subject entered the location and was driving around inside the property. A worker thought the female was acting suspicious and phoned police to report the activity. Officers arrived and located the vehicle. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen and the female suspect was under the influence. She was arrested and the vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.
Vandalism Incident
April 28 at 8:39 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Sesmas regarding a vandalism incident. The victim reported that the windows on her vehicle had been shattered. A female adult in a dark colored SUV was seen driving up to the victim's vehicle. The female exited the SUV and proceeded to shatter multiple windows on the vehicle. She then got back into the SUV and left the area. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered
April 28 at 6:10 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in the 100 block of E. Cypress. The black Chevy Tahoe had been parked there for three days. The license plate number was checked and it returned to a vehicle reported stolen out of Pomona. Officers responded and recovered the vehicle.
Assault Report
April 28 at 9:36 p.m., a nurse from a local hospital phoned police to report a subject in the ER that had been assaulted in Monrovia. Officers responded and spoke to the subject, who said he had been assaulted at a bar in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. He said he had been drinking and playing pool. At approximately 8:00 p.m., he stepped out to the back alley to use the restroom when he was assaulted. He didn't know the suspects, but believes there were three of them. The victim had some facial wounds and some bruising to his upper torso area, where he was possibly hit or kicked. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 10:25 p.m., an officer was on patrol the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks when he saw a vehicle traveling on the opposite side of the road. He stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. After performing field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a disturbing subject at Foothill and Magnolia. The subject was shining a flashlight at drivers. An officer responded and located the subject at Magnolia and Chestnut. The officer stopped to talk to him and a computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft From a Vehicle
April 29 at 10:15 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of W. Foothill. The victim reported that they parked their vehicle on Highland the day before, and when they returned to the vehicle the next day, they saw items were missing. The vehicle had been left unlocked. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
April 29 at 12:45 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 400 block of W. Maple. A female adult walked into the business and took a cell phone and pair of shoes that belonged to a customer who was taking a class. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 29 at 10:19 p.m., an employee at a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington called police to report a disturbing female inside the location who was throwing items. They asked her to leave and she refused. Officers arrived and spoke to the subject. A computer check revealed an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Intoxicated in Public – Suspect Arrested
April 29 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the report of a man down on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Montana. Officers arrived, made contact with the subject and determined he was intoxicated. The subject was unable to care for his own safety and was arrested for being drunk in public. He was held for a sobering period.
Intoxicated in Public – Suspect arrested
April 30 at 1:28 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Myrtle and Colorado when he noticed a male subject walking on the sidewalk, having some difficulty. The officer made contact with the subject and realized he was intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public and was held for sobering.
Theft From a Vehicle
April 30 at 11:41 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Orange called police to report a theft from his vehicle. The theft occurred sometime overnight and the suspect(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a bag of tools. The investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
April 30 at 2:42 p.m., officers responded to the report of a theft from a vehicle in the 200 block of E. Cypress. The victim reported that sometime overnight, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet. The investigation is continuing.
