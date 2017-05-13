Monrovia Council to Consider: Buy a 'Portland Loo'? Upgrade New Park? Better Bids in Bulk? Etc.

At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/3BTLYR), the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Declaring the "Portland Loo" the standard restroom for city parks, and buy one for Julian Fisher Park. These restrooms are designed to be unattractive to people who want to camp in them and easy to police. https://goo.gl/gvWYyr
~ Awarding a $215,125 contract to Jorgensen-Reeve Builders to upgrade the electrical system at Station Square Park. Comment: Hmmm. That park was just finished a year ago and it already needs upgrades? https://goo.gl/P0TjNE
~ Soliciting bids for the next phase of the citywide street, sewer and water construction - for the northwest part of town. Staff thinks it can get a better deal by asking bidders to bid on the whole project, rather than soliciting bids for each individual trade. https://goo.gl/wtDvVZ
~ Hiring Musco Sports Lighting for $208,380 to install lighting at Julian Fisher Park.
~ Approving an exclusive negotiating agreement with Thomas Safran & Associates for the property at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Pomona Avenues. The company wants to build a "mixed-use project that includes a public parking structure." https://goo.gl/orgQAN
~ Leasing water rights for 400 acre-feet of water from the Azusa Valley Water Company and the purchase of 200 acre-Feet of replenishment water from Main San Gabriel Basin Watermaster. https://goo.gl/twYufR
~ Supporting and opposing various legislation being considered in Sacramento, including money for Gold Line (support); a requirement that governments appoint a "supervisor of record" to review public records act denials (oppose); increasing the amount of money that may be given to in-custody
informants (oppose); and limits on cities contracting with private compaies for work that could be performed by public sector employees (oppose). https://goo.gl/RJ3zkI
- Brad Haugaard
