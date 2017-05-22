News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Brush Fire Breaks Out In Bradbury, Situation Now Under Control With No Threat To Monrovia
Earlier this afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a brush fire that broke out above Crestview Court in Bradbury. Utilizing a combination of ground and air resources, firefighting personnel were able to keep the fire contained to only 1.5 acres. There are some remaining firefighters that are still on the scene responding to a few minor spot fires, and crews are beginning to clean-up the burned area.
It is important to note that there is no threat to Monrovia as a result of this fire! Crestview Court is located east of the I-605 Freeway, however, as a precaution, the City has closed both Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve for the remainder of today.
Moving forward, there may be some lingering smoke for the next few hours, however, please rest assured that the fire has been successfully contained. The Monrovia Fire Department will continue to monitor this situation, and if anything changes that may impact the safety of our community, the City will be certain to provide notification immediately at that time. For additional information about this matter, please visit the City’s website at www.cityofmonrovia.org.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
