Monrovia Police Ticket 96 'Distracted' Drivers

During the month of April, motorists caught violating California’s distracted-driving law received a clear message from law enforcement during the high-visibility enforcement campaign.
“Using a hand-held phone for calls, texting or apps while driving is something we all know is dangerous and wrong, but too many drivers are doing it anyway. So when we see it, we show zero tolerance,” said Lieutenant Rob Wilken, Monrovia Police Department.
The Monrovia Police Department issued 96 citations to violators of California’s distracted-driving law during the recent enforcement period. The law provides that it is illegal to hold and use a cell phone while texting, calling or using apps while driving. It must be affixed to the vehicle and may be operated in hands free mode using voice activation or used with the motion of a single swipe or tap of the driver’s finger.
“Distracted driving kills too many people for us to ignore the facts and pretend it’s okay—it is never acceptable to text and drive,” said Lieutenant Rob Wilken. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,477 people were killed, nationwide, and another 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015.
Offenders caught texting and driving will face tickets totaling at least $162, and higher for a second violation. Though the high-visibility enforcement effort is over, law enforcement officers will continue watching for distracted drivers to make sure all motorists keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.
This campaign is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Source: Monrovia Police Department press release
- Brad Haugaard
