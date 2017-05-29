News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Permanent Sign Posts Go In For Hillside Preserve
The city has begun installing the permanent trail sign posts for the Hillside Wilderness Preserve. You can see the temporary sign in the lower right.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
Brad
at
5/29/2017
