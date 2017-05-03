News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Calendar
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Veterans Hike Postponed
The veterans hike scheduled for this Saturday will be rescheduling in June due to rain, according to
Rebecca Elder,
Adult Services Supervisor at the
Monrovia Public Library.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/03/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment