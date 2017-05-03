News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Veterans Hike Postponed


The veterans hike scheduled for this Saturday will be rescheduling in June due to rain, according to Rebecca Elder, Adult Services Supervisor at the Monrovia Public Library. 

- Brad Haugaard 
