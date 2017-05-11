News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Runaways Recovered; Drunk Driver vs. Phone Pole; Attempted Bag Snatch; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 8-10. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 453 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
May 8 at 7:31 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of W. Foothill. The victim went out to his vehicle and found a window broken. The inside of the vehicle had been ransacked, but it appears that no items were missing. A second vehicle also had its window broken. The investigation is continuing.
Missing Persons Located
May 8 at 3:38 p.m., two suspicious subjects were reported in the 100 block of N. Madison. Officers were dispatched and they contacted the subjects. A computer check revealed both subjects were missing persons. The two juveniles had run away from a group home in Altadena. The subjects were taken to the police station and were picked up by staff from the group home.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 8 at 4:16 p.m., dispatch received multiple calls regarding a single vehicle traffic collision. Callers stated that the vehicle crashed into an Edison pole. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The investigation determined the driver of the vehicle was too intoxicated to operate a vehicle safely. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Driving Under the Influence
May 10 at 2:14 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle speeding south on Canyon, running stop signs. The vehicle was stopped and through investigation, the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI.
Robbery
May 10 at 6:25 a.m., a robbery incident was reported at a fast food restaurant in the 300 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported that an adult couple came into the business and over to the booth where he was eating. They attempted to take the victim’s bag. The victim grabbed onto his bag and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the victim was injured when one of the suspects struck him. The suspects fled the location. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
May 10 at 5:07 p.m., loss prevention personnel from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington phoned police to report a shoplifting incident. A male, adult suspect was concealing items in a backpack inside the store and they thought he was going to leave without paying. When officers arrived, the suspect had already left the store with the merchandise. The officers obtained a description of the suspect and conducted an area search. A suspect matching the description was located and detained. He was positively identified by loss prevention personnel and was arrested.
Grand Theft
May 10 at 10:10 p.m., a grand theft of firearms was reported in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The victim reported that 11 firearms were stolen from his residence. The last time he saw the firearms was in June of 2016.
