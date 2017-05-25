News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Drugs and Alcohol; Another Catalytic Converter Stolen
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 22-24. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 430 service events, resulting in 86 investigations.
Violation of Restraining Order
May 22 at 10:03 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called police to report her adult daughter was at her home in violation of a restraining order on file against her. Officers responded and located the daughter near the residence. The daughter would not comply with officers orders to stop and speak with them. She was detained by the officers. She complained of pain and was eventually taken to a hospital for treatment. A verified complaint will be filed with the District Attorney’s office for filing consideration of the restraining order violation charges.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
May 22 at 7:32 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Central called police to report a male subject in her rear yard, hunched over and possibly drunk. Officers located the subject, who told them he was under the influence of heroin and alcohol. The suspect was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
May 22 at 10:04 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1000 block of S. Canyon when he observed what appeared to be gang graffiti on the north wall of a building off of Almond. The graffiti was written in black spray paint. The graffiti was photographed and graffiti removal was notified. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 2:00 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 800 block of E. Olive when she saw a male subject in the park digging through a trash dumpster. The officers contacted the subject and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 8:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to Magnolia and Oaks regarding a suspicious vehicle reported in the area. Officers located a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller and contacted a male subject inside the vehicle. During a consent search, officers located heroin, other drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was stored.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 9:43 p.m., a suspicious female subject who was trying to get into several vehicles in a parking lot in the 300 block of W. Huntington was reported to police. The caller told police the subject appeared to be under the influence or intoxicated. Officers located the female and determined she was too intoxicated to care for her own safety. She was arrested for public intoxication.
Grand Theft
May 23 at 10:05 p.m., a grand theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista. The victim reported that the catalytic converter was removed from his 1998 Honda Accord sometime between May 20 and 22. The vehicle was parked on the street on Alta Vista. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 24 at 3:00 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 100 block of E. Duarte Road when they observed graffiti written on the wall of a business. The graffiti was written in black spray paint. The investigation is continuing.
