Monrovia Police: Monrovia Store Hit in String of 7-Eleven Robberies; Lots of Car Break-Ins; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 4-7. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Petty Theft From a Vehicle
May 5 at 8:30 a.m., two vehicles on a property in the 400 block of Scenic were left unlocked overnight. Someone went through the vehicles during the night and stole several items. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 5 at 12:19 p.m., a petty theft from a vehicle was reported at a business parking lot in the 200 block of E. Huntington. The victim parked their vehicle in the parking lot and returned to find their windows had been shattered and miscellaneous items were stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary / Grand Theft
May 4 at 1:00 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a grand theft. The victim parked their vehicle in the parking lot and went into the business. When they returned to their vehicle, they saw a window had been smashed and their camera equipment that was in the vehicle had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 3:55 p.m., loss prevention personnel at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington phoned police to report they had detained a male suspect for petty theft. The suspect had left the store with merchandise without paying. The suspect was arrested and received a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Residential Burglary
May 4 at 8:51 p.m., officers responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of N. Primrose. The victims arrived home and went inside to find their house had been ransacked and the suspects were still inside the location. As the victims entered, the suspects fled out of the house and through a neighbor's yard. The victims ran outside and saw the suspects getting into a waiting vehicle. The vehicle is described as a silver Subaru hatchback with paper plates that said "Sierra." The three suspects were all male and were wearing hooded sweatshirts. The loss is still being determined and the investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 10:01 p.m., residents in the 200 block of Montana called police stating they were detaining a subject who was trespassing and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and learned the father was restraining his son. The officer told the father to let go and the officer detained the subject. The officer searched the subject and located a large quantity of methamphetamine and powder cocaine. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Armed Robbery
May 4 at 11:10 p.m., police dispatch received a robbery alarm activation from the 7- Eleven in the 900 block of W. Duarte Road. Officers arrived and made contact with the employee who pushed the robbery button. He said he had been robbed at gunpoint. The victim described the suspects as male Blacks wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts. One suspect had a black handgun.
The suspects entered the business and asked for a package of cigars. When the employee turned around, he saw one of the suspects had a gun pointed at him. The other suspect told the employee he wanted the money from the register. The employee opened the one register and set the till on the counter. The suspects told him to open the other register. The employee told the suspects he did not have the pin number to open it. They became impatient and left the store on foot with the till from the one register. An area check was completed, but the suspects were not located and the investigation is continuing.
There were multiple armed robberies with similar suspect information at other 7-Elevens in the San Gabriel Valley that same night, as well as on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Vehicle Burglaries
May 5 at 4:13 a.m., two vehicles were reported burglarized at a residence in the 1000 block of Norumbega Drive. The victim heard his vehicle alarm sounding, so he came outside to investigate and saw his trunk open and his driver-side window shattered. Two pairs of tennis shoes were taken from the trunk. A second vehicle that belongs to the victim’s girlfriend was also burglarized and the window shattered. A keychain with several keys and an access key card was taken from the vehicle.
At 6:01 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Norumbega Drive reported two vehicles had been broken into and items were taken. Both vehicles had their windows shattered. The investigation revealed the suspects were casing the area in a dark-colored Ford Explorer and the crime occurred between 4:00 to 4:09 a.m. The investigations are continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 12:21 p.m., an officer was returning from court and saw a subject he knew had warrants out for his arrest. The subject was riding his bicycle in the area of Myrtle and Cypress. A computer check revealed the subject had four warrants for resisting arrest and driving under the influence on a bike. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 9:49 p.m., dispatch received multiple calls reporting a subject lying down on the railroad tracks at Duarte and Mayflower. Metro also called and said they had stopped the train due to the subject on the tracks. Officers responded and located the subject, but he was no longer on the tracks. The subject was extremely intoxicated and was unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 3:04 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Central and Myrtle when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic code violation. He stopped the vehicle and when speaking to the driver, he could smell the odor of alcohol. Through investigation, the driver was determined to be under the influence and was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
May 6 at 6:58 a.m., a grand theft from a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of W. Scenic. The victim called to report his specialized tools had been stolen from his unsecured vehicle. He had left his vehicle parked on Heather Heights for several days and when he returned to his vehicle, the tools were gone. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 1:34 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Walnut on a welfare check. The female subject was concerned about the well-being of her boyfriend, who had left the location. During the investigation, it was discovered that the female subject was a victim of domestic battery. Officers located the suspect in Bradbury and placed him under arrest without incident.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 2:34 p.m., loss prevention from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a suspect had stolen merchandise and was running from the location. Officers responded and located the suspect attempting to hide nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Critical Missing – Subject Located
May 6 at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of E. Walnut regarding a developmentally disabled, 17-year-old male who was visiting and had wandered away from the location. Officers immediately began an area check and surrounding agencies were contacted, as well as the Foothill Air Support Team helicopter. The subject was located by Monrovia’s Special Enforcement Team officers in Arcadia after approximately 30 minutes and was returned to his family.
Vandalism / Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 11:39 p.m., a subject causing a disturbance at a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle was reported to police. Officers arrived and detained a subject who was under the influence and had confronted two customers, vandalizing one of their vehicles. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 7 at 2:18 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. A male suspect entered the business, selected merchandise and left the store without paying for the items. The suspect dropped the items as he ran out of the store. Officers located the suspect in the area and learned he also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody for shoplifting and the warrants.
Public Intoxication
May 7 at 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue regarding a man down. They arrived and found a male subject lying on the driveway of a home that did not belong to him. Officers determined he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
