Monrovia Police: Drunk Driving; Drunk Sleeping at the Wheel; Drunk Yelling; Woman Dragged by Hair; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 25-28. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 25 at 8:03 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1100 block of S. Ivy when he recognized a male subject near the intersection of Cherry and Ivy. The subject was a wanted suspect in a fraud incident that occurred a week prior. The suspect was arrested and held pending his court appearance.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 25 at 7:01 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Mayflower and Diamond regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Monrovia paramedics arrived on scene and treated the injured party. Both parties were identified and a traffic collision report was completed.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 12:05 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation near Mountain and Huntington. The driver was stopped and the investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated and too impaired to drive a motor vehicle. He was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 4:09 a.m., police dispatch was notified of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the street in the 100 block of E. Central and the driver appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel. Officers arrived and determined the driver was intoxicated. The subject was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle and he was arrested for driving under the influence. The subject was held for a sobering period and later released with a citation to appear in court.
Shoplifting
May 26 at 2:40 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported by a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. A male suspect stole merchandise and ran out the emergency exit. As he exited the store, he dropped the merchandise and fled the area. Officers conducted an area check, but the suspect was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 2:58 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of W. Hillcrest for a traffic violation. The driver was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant.
Domestic Violence / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 12:34 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. Foothill on the report of domestic battery. The female victim reported that her boyfriend pulled her hair. Officers spoke to both parties and learned the male suspect pulled his girlfriend’s hair and dragged her from the bedroom to the living room by her hair. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody for domestic violence and the warrant.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 2:42 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called police to report a male and female inside the store acting suspicious. Officers arrived and contacted the two subjects in the store. A computer check revealed the female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested for the warrant and while being searched, methamphetamine was found in her possession. The additional charge was added.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 5:08 p.m., a possible drunk driver was reported to police at Duarte and Myrtle. An officer located the vehicle in the 700 block of E. Huntington in a business parking lot. The officer contacted the driver, who was behind the wheel with the engine running. Through investigation, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence. The driver was arrested for DUI and also had a suspended license.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
May 28 at 12:04 a.m., officers responded to the area of Myrtle and Central regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision. Four vehicles were involved in the accident and three people were injured. The investigation showed a vehicle was traveling south on Myrtle and it collided at a high rate of speed with three other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection. The driver appeared to be intoxicated and was injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Two other occupants from the other vehicles were also taken to the hospital for minor head and facial injuries. The case will be brought to the District Attorney to file charges.
Wanted – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 8:48 a.m., officers on patrol in the 400 block of W. Huntington located a vehicle affiliated with a male subject wanted for questioning by the El Monte Police Department. The vehicle was stopped and the wanted subject was located. He was later released to the El Monte Police Department. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner.
Disturbing Subject / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 10:04 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Palm regarding a disturbing subject yelling in the area. They arrived and located a male subject who was yelling at a second subject and being disruptive. The male subject was extremely intoxicated and was arrested for being drunk in public. He was held for a period of sobering.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspects Arrested
May 28 at 11:00 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Royal Oaks sometime between 6:30 and 11:00 a.m. The vehicle was equipped with LoJack. The vehicle was located in the Arcadia Mall parking lot and two suspects were arrested.
Threatening
May 28 at 2:47 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower called police to report her ex-husband had returned and demanded for her to let him into the residence. She told him no and that she was going to phone the police. He then threatened her, telling her he was going to kill her when she left the house. The victim indicated that the suspect was homeless and was unstable. Police conducted and area check for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. He was entered into the law enforcement database as a wanted person.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 28 at 8:28 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 1800 block of S. Mountain. The vehicle was witnessed colliding into a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and found the driver collided into a parked truck and trailer. The driver sustained injuries from the collision and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
