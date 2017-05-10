News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Hair Show at Citrus College - Old Hair Styles to New
Citrus College cosmetology and esthetician students will compete in the annual Cosmetology Hair Show on Tuesday, May 30, from 7-9:30 p.m. in the college's Haugh Performing Arts Center, 1000 W. Foothill Rd., Glendora. Citrus College serves Monrovia.
This year's competition is themed, "The 1800s Meet the New Millennium." Contestants will be required to prepare models by adding a modern twist to the hairstyles of the Georgian, Victorian and Regency eras.
Tickets for the event, which supports Citrus College's cosmetology and esthetician programs, are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children. For more information, call the college's cosmetology department at 914-8710.
- Brad Haugaard
