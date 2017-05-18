News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: He Takes The Rap for Her; Battle Over Parking; Oops! Suspect Runs To Police; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 15-17. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 402 service events, resulting in 82 investigations.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 11:56 a.m., loss prevention personnel at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called police to report subjects shoplifting. A male and female adult had concealed merchandise while inside the store and left without paying for the items. The suspects split up outside of the store and went in different directions. Officers responded and located the female suspect. The female phoned the male suspect and told him she was being detained by officers. The male suspect returned with the stolen property and admitted to the crime. He was arrested and the female was released, as she did not have property and was not seen taking the property.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 4:03 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. A male adult left the store without paying for merchandise he had concealed. Officers arrived and located the suspect sitting on the front porch of a residence nearby. The homeowner appeared puzzled and said he did not know the suspect. The homeowner told officers that the suspect ran onto his porch and sat down next to him. The suspect was arrested for the crime and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
May 15 at 7:10 p.m., the victim of a vehicle burglary called police to report that sometime between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. someone broke into his vehicle in the 100 block of S. Mayflower. The rear passenger side window was shattered and his backpack was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 15 at 7:22 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 400 block of S. Alta Vista. The victim parked his vehicle on the street and went inside for the night. The following morning he returned to his vehicle at 6:00 a.m. and started the ignition. There was a loud sound coming from under the vehicle. He looked underneath and saw the catalytic converter had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 16 at 9:25 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of S. Mountain Avenue. The victim parked her vehicle on the street on May 14. When she returned to her vehicle on May 16, she discovered it had been stolen. There were no signs of forced entry. The vehicle is a grey, 2000 Honda CRV. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
May 16 at 4:29 p.m., a caller reported several subjects using drugs near a silver vehicle parked in a business parking lot in the 200 block of E. Lime Avenue. Officers responded and located the vehicle and several subjects. During the investigation, two subjects were found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Fight in Progress / Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a business parking lot in the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a large fight in progress. When officers arrived, the fighting had stopped. The fight was over a parking situation involving employees and patrons from another business location. During the altercation, the victim fell to the ground and was kicked in the head multiple times by the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody for the assault.
Grand Theft / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
May 17 at 11:21 a.m., police received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The vehicle’s engine was running and a male adult was behind the wheel with the trunk was open. The rear license plate was missing and the front plate had been covered. Officers responded and contacted the driver. As the officer was speaking with the driver, a second male adult ran out of the business carrying two large mesh bags filled with stolen merchandise. The suspect saw the officer and dropped the bags. The officer detained both subjects. Both subjects were arrested for grand theft. At that time, a third subject exited the store followed by a store employee, who informed officers that he might have been involved in the theft. The third subject was detained and it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. It was determined that he was not involved with the other suspects, but he was arrested for the warrant.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 6:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of W. Olive regarding a family disturbance. Officers discovered there had been an ongoing argument at the location for the majority of the day. The male suspect had made threats to his girlfriend, telling her that he would kill her. He had punched, slapped, and strangled the victim. The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect was arrested without incident and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 8:59 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia. A vehicle collided with a parked vehicle. The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle had been drinking and was too intoxicated to operate a vehicle safely. She was arrested for driving under the influence and held for a sobering period.
