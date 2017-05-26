News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Calendar
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at T Phillip's
Dinner at T Phillip's, at Myrtle and Colorado. Got the Buffalo Chicken Salad for $14 and a small beer for $6.50. Fresh and spicy.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/26/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment