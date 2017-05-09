News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Final Evensong of Season
St. Luke's Episcopal Church will present the final Evensong performance of the 2016-2017 season on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. at the church, at 122 South California Avenue. A wine and cheese reception will follow and an offering will be taken. The program will include John Blow's Let My Prayer Come Up, William Smith's Preces and Responses in G, and Richard Farrant's Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis in G Minor. Declare His Honor, by Henry Purcell, will feature staff singers Caitlin Stave, Trisha Rivera, Colin Stave and Sean Gabel.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment