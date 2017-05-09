News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Why Different Streets Are Being Fixed in Different Ways; Work on Foothill; Street Fair Open Later; Tree Trimming; Etc.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/BCH3aT), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ In answer to residents questions about why the city is using different methods of repairing the streets, he wrote that different methods are used depending on the condition of the street - everything from no treatment to complete reconstruction. In particular, people have been concerned about the "cape seal" process, which involves putting rock chips down on liquid asphalt, letting it set for a couple weeks, then laying down a "slurry seal" to lock the chips in place. He said: "During the initial curing process, loose chips and dust from the initial application of the cape seal can certainly be a serious inconvenience, and here at the City, we apologize for the trouble!"
~ Water line work on Foothill during the week of May 22. Then road repair on Foothill starts on May 30.
~ Hours for Friday Night Street Fair have been extended to 10 p.m.
~ The work on the Huntington Drive medians is almost done. Should be done in a week or two. Work includes touching up (putting "lipstick on the pig," in Chi's words) the signs announcing you are crossing into Monrovia, and replacing the American flags.
~ The city has had 18 applicants for 3 openings on the planning commission; 5 for 2 openings on the Historic Preservation Commission, 11 for 3 vacancies on the Community Services Commission, 5 for 2 vacancies on the Library Board, and 3 for 2 vacancies on the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board.
~ By June 30 the city plans to trim all the trees in the area between Myrtle and Mayflower, from Huntington to the south border, about 1,300 trees.
~ The Veterans Hike, which was rained out, has been rescheduled for June 17. Veterans and their families are invited on a hike and picnic in Canyon Park starting at 9 a.m. To register call the Library at 256-8274.
~ Friends of the Monrovia Library Spring Book Sale May 19 & 20 at the library. Bargains on books, DVDs, music CDs, and more. Proceeds fund such programs as family concerts, Night Owl Storytime, teen movies, and the Summer Reading Program. Members-only sale on Thursday, May 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. Regular sale hours are: Friday, May 19, from 12 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., with a $5 bag sale from 4 to 5 p.m. (Saturday only). To join the Friends of the Monrovia Public Library: https://goo.gl/O2TeZY
~ Monrovia Firefighters' Association annual pancake breakfast is on May 13, from 7 to 11 a.m., at Fire Station 101 (141 E. Lemon Ave.). A $5 breakfast that supports local Monrovia charities. Kids under 3 eat for free.
~ 7th annual Fountain to the Falls Run / Walk and health fair is set for Saturday, May 13, at 7 a.m. This annual race will start at Monrovia Library Park. Medals will be awarded to the best time for male and female participants, and for first place through third place in each age category. The race is limited to 325 participants. Registration through May 10 is $35. Event day registration is $45. For additional information, contact the Public Services at 256-8246. Register here: https://goo.gl/oidXXV
