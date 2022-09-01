Stalking Suspect Arrested; Shoplifting; Man Tricked Out of Money and Car; Car Theft Suspect Arrested; Lots of Drugs; Suicides Prevented; Etc.

Stalking / Burglary – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 1:48 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Duarte Rd. reported she was in her apartment when she heard someone trying to open her window. She’d reported several times earlier in the week that her ex-boyfriend had attempted to break into her apartment. That same day she was walking in the area and the suspect drove up to her and made threats to her as she walked away later that same evening. The suspect was outside her apartment and threatened her. There is a recent history of domestic violence involving the couple. Later that evening, an officer patrolling the area saw the suspect sneaking around the victim’s complex and detained him. The subject's identity was confirmed and he was arrested. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 9:41 a.m., an officer contacted a subject while providing extra patrol to a park in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle. The subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
August 25 at 10:17 a.m., an employee of a drug store in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported that on August 15th at 12:00 p.m., three female suspects entered the business, loaded their bags full of merchandise and fled the store without making any attempts to pay for the items. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
August 25 at 11:09 a.m., a victim stated as he was walking out of a bank in the 100 block of W. Foothill Blvd., an unknown male subject hit him on the back of the head and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
August 25 at 3:31 p.m., a manager of a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report that a male subject just stole merchandise. The suspect failed to make any attempts to pay. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 25 at 5:06 p.m., the victim reported that while shopping at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington two subjects approached him and convinced him to drive them to the bank and withdraw a large sum of money. After the bank, the victim made a stop at his home, went inside and upon returning to his vehicle, the two suspects were gone with his money. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
August 25 at 5:57 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft that just occurred. A female subject entered the store, stole merchandise and fled without making any attempts to pay for the items. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 25 at 7:05 p.m., a caller reported a two vehicle collision in the area of Walnut and Fifth. Officers arrived and determined a driver failed to yield to an approaching vehicle, causing the accident. Both drivers complained of pain and were treated and released at the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 12:34 a.m., an officer saw a male subject commit a traffic violation on a bicycle at the intersection of Primrose and Cypress. The officer stopped the bicyclist and discovered concealed narcotics on the subject. The subject was arrested and released in the field with a citation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 1:20 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle parked in a lot with the trunk open at a closed business in the 200 block of W. Duarte Rd. The officer stopped and made contact with a male subject near the vehicle. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of narcotics. The subject was arrested and released in the field with a citation.
Petty Theft
August 26 at 9:28 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Sunset called to report that a stroller was stolen from her front yard. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 10:48 a.m., the victim parked in front of a house in the 300 block of E. Olive. When she walked back out approximately ten minutes later, her vehicle was gone. The vehicle was located shortly after to the rear of a business in the 100 block of E. Olive. The manager to the business was able to retrieve surveillance footage that captured the suspect dropping off the vehicle. The manager later reported the suspect was in the bar and disturbing patrons. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 11:53 a.m., a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report there was an intoxicated female at the location. Officers located the female, who was a juvenile, and displayed objective signs and symptoms of intoxication. She was arrested and taken into custody. The juvenile was released to the custody of her mother.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of E. Olive regarding a disturbing subject bothering patrons. Officers located the subject an investigation revealed he was in possession of a meth pipe. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 26 at 3:11 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of S. Primrose reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 11:56 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle driving in the wrong direction in the 100 block of W. Lime. The officer pulled the vehicle over and contacted the driver who showed signs of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
August 27 at 12:20 a.m., an alarm company called to report an activation at a business in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and checked the exterior building and reported no signs of a break in. The owner was called and they reported they had the alarm company wire the doors of an old motorhome that was parked in the back of the property. Officers checked on the motorhome and located a couple inside. The couple was arrested and released at the scene with citations.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 27 at 10:19 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mountain and Huntington. The driver showed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail where he was held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 27 at 11:29 p.m., an officer was patrolling a parking structure in the 100 block of W. Colorado and located a suspicious vehicle. The occupants were contacted and it was revealed the female passenger had a warrant for her arrest. The female was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 27 at 11:41 p.m., a caller in the 1300 block of Los Robles reported her live-in boyfriend had hit her. Officers arrived and detained a very irate male. It was determined the male had tried to strangle her twice after punching her in the face. The male was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 1:55 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious person looking into vehicles in the 200 block of W. Pomona. Officers arrived and located a male adult hiding behind a bush. Officers detained the subject and located narcotics. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 3:37 a.m., an officer saw a subject loitering in the park after hours. The subject was arrested and released in the field with a citation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 4:28 a.m., a caller reported a male subject walking around a car dealership parking lot in the 800 block of E. Central looking into vehicles. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was detained and narcotics were located. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 8:11 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Ivy & Lime for a traffic violation. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was too intoxicated to drive. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of E. Colorado after the owner of a business called to report a trespasser on the property. When officers arrived, they saw a suspect exiting a rear open window. The suspect saw the officers and retreated back inside the business and ran out the front door. Officers chased the suspect on foot for approximately 25 yards before officers caught the suspect. Once he was handcuffed, the suspect started banging his head on the ground, stating that he wanted to die. He told officers he went into the business to find something to kill himself. The suspect was treated at the scene by the Monrovia Fire Department and transported to the hospital where he was placed on a mental evaluation hold.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 12:46 a.m., a passerby called to report a male subject tagging light poles in the 400 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. Several city poles had graffiti on them. Officers did a field show up with the witness, who identified the suspect. The witness was given information on the Department’s Graffiti Bounty reward. The subject was arrested.
Mental Evaluation
August 29 at 12:26 p.m., the SRO received a phone call from the School District Office regarding a welfare check on a female juvenile. A teacher saw some writing she turned in which mentioned her not living for long. The SRO took our in-house Mental Health Worker to evaluate the female. After speaking with her, they determined she met the elements to be placed on a hold. She was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 29 at 3:16 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Montana reported a vehicle parked at the location for over a week. An investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Burbank. This investigation is continuing.
Fallen Tree / Gas Leak
August 29 at 3:28 p.m., residents in the 100 block of E. Los Angeles reported a tree had fallen and could hear "hissing" sounds and smell natural gas. Officers arrived and evacuated the residence. The Fire Department arrived along with the gas company and shut off the gas. Public works responded and removed the tree so the gas company could start necessary repairs. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle Tampering / Obstruction – Suspect Arrested
August 30 at 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Evergreen regarding a subject pulling car handles. When officers arrived the subject fled the scene on foot. The subject was apprehended nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
August 30 at 8:20 a.m., an employee from an auto parts store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported three subjects, two males and one female, came into the location and took items without paying. They got into a vehicle and left the area. This investigation is continuing. Theft from a Vehicle August 31 at 7:25 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia came out to her vehicle and discovered it had been ransacked, missing a check book and other items. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 8:53 a.m., a local subject came into the lobby, knowing he had an outstanding warrant, to turn himself in. The warrant was confirmed. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 31 at 10:53 a.m., a two vehicle injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte & Fifth. After speaking with both drivers, the collision occurred when a vehicle swerved into the other lane because the vehicle in front of it was slowing to make a turn. The vehicle behind the vehicle that swerved focused his attention on the other driver and rear ended the one who was turning.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 31 at 12:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of California & Duarte on a report of an injury traffic collision. A driver was northbound on California and swerved to the left, striking the center divider to the metro link crossing arms. Metro responded to fix the damage.
Mental Evaluation
August 31 at 7:46 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Magnolia reported a family friend was on their way to Monrovia to commit suicide. The dispatchers were able to locate the subject. Officers responded to the area and located the subject. The family had already made arrangements to have the subject admitted into a mental health facility, so the subject was transported to the facility by MPD.
Mental Evaluation
August 31 at 11:09 p.m., a veteran's hotline reported a subject in the 300 block of N. Ivy who called them stating she wanted to commit suicide. Officers responded to the location and contacted the subject. She was transported to a local hospital where she was admitted for a mental evaluation.
