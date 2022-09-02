Dealing With High Temperatures; Library Board Opening, Calling Artists; Blood Drive; Make a Difference

~ With high temperatures high energy usage is expected. 4-9 p.m. is peak usage time, so before 4 p.m.:
- Cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees.
- Use major appliances, including: washer and dryer, dishwasher, and oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals
- Charge electric vehicles
- Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows
Between 4-9 p.m.
- Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
- Avoid using major appliances and charging electric vehicles
- Turn off all unnecessary lights
~ Applications are being accepted for an unscheduled vacancy on the Library Board, with an unexpired term ending June 30, 2023. The deadline to apply is Monday Sept. 12, with interviews to be scheduled in the weeks following. Application form: t.ly/1iqb
~ Artists may submit proposals for the Footnotes Sidewalk Poetry Contest and the First Annual Tree Ornament Contest. Poems accepted for Footnotes will be stamped into newly poured sidewalks Details: t.ly/sNCM
For the First Annual Tree Ornament Contest artists should submit a design that will be transferred to a circular ceramic ornament. The design theme is "Monrovia for the Holidays." Details: t.ly/_bn-
~ Monrovia Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive, on Sept. 15, at the Community Center (119 W. Palm), from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code "MONROVIA" or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
~ The Volunteer Center of the San Gabriel Valley will sponsor Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. To join hundreds of volunteers making a difference in the Monrovia call Macy Gracia at 774-1105 to register.

