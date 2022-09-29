Monrovia Police: ETB Fraud; Lots of Drugs and Alcohol; Catalytic Converter Theft; Peeing in Public; Woman Threatens With Stun Gun; Waving Knife on Train; and More ...

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 371 service events, resulting in 55 investigations.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 7:07 a.m., a neighbor from a residential complex in the 100 block of S. Encinitas called to report that a male subject was attempting to break into her neighbor's apartment. Officers responded and located the suspect nearby. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 22 at 7:39 a.m., a vehicle and a bicyclist were involved in a collision at the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower resulting in an injury to the bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Fraud
September 22 at 10:07 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of N. Alta Vista reported fraud on their EBT account. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 22 at 11:05 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of N. Alta Vista reported fraud on their EBT account. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
September 22 at 7:22 p.m., a male adult walked into a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle and stole several items. An employee tried to stop the suspect. The suspect made verbal threats against the employee. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 8:06 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mountain and Huntington when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver displayed objective symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 22 at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a two vehicle head-on collision in the 700 block of S. Magnolia. Two people were transported to the hospital for their injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 11:54 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Duarte reported a suspicious person near their neighbor’s house. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located on the subject. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 12:33 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for an equipment violation in the area of California and Pamela. The subject had a felony warrant for his arrest. The subject was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 2:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Peck and Duarte when he saw a vehicle parked in violation of a traffic code. The vehicle was occupied by a male subject. The subject was contacted and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 2:10 a.m., an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation in the 200 block of E. Cherry. The subject was stopped and admitted to having drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 8:53 p.m., an officer saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation near the intersection of California and Los Angeles. The bicyclist was stopped. The subject was found to be in possession of a narcotic. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 11:01 p.m., an officer saw a motorcycle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Primrose and Pomona. The driver was stopped and the officer discovered a narcotic smoking pipe on the driver's property. The driver was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 24 12:06 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle parked along a curb with the door open in the 1100 block of Orange. He stopped to investigate and saw a male subject slumped over behind the wheel. The subject woke up and the officer saw drug paraphernalia and a drugs in plain view. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Battery
September 24 12:34 a.m., callers reported a male subject down behind a business in the 100 block of E. Colorado. Officers arrived and located an intoxicated male who was uncooperative. Officers determined a battery had occurred and the suspect(s) fled. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 1:13 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Myrtle and Central. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver showed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 2:58 a.m., an officer saw a driver commit a traffic violation near Myrtle and Montana and conducted a traffic stop. The officer contacted the driver who showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for sobering period.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 3:25 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the 300 block of W. Huntington. The officer conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver was in possession of narcotics. The driver was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Grand Theft
September 24 at 10:40 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks called to report someone came into her house while she was gone and took money. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 24 at 1:01 p.m., a vehicle pulled out onto Mountain near Huntington in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by another vehicle. The subject had visible signs of injury to their hands. The subject was treated at the scene and given a citation for the traffic violation.
Grand Theft
September 24, 1:13 p.m., a victim called from a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington to report the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 24 at 1:38 p.m., a victim called from the 200 block of N. Canyon to report his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense / Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 7:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a suspicious person possibly using drugs. Officers contacted the subject. During the investigation, officers located narcotics and two backpacks containing stolen property from a business in Pasadena. He was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 10:13 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak when she saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and noticed the driver shows signs of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Urinating in Public – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 1:23 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Lime and Myrtle when she saw a male subject urinating on the side of a building. She stopped the subject who continued to pee on the wall while she spoke to him. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 2:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Ivy and Lemon when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the driver and saw signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the subject was under the influence of alcohol. The passengers refused to find transportation home. The driver and the passengers were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 3:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of W. Cypress regarding a physical altercation between family members. During an argument, the son struck the father causing an injury. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 7:57 a.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Duarte regarding a battery. Officers arrived and detained a female subject in possession of a stun gun. The manager of the restaurant told officers the female subject was inside the restroom for an extended period of time. When the manager confronted her, she became angry and attempted to use a stun gun on the manager. The stun gun was pushed into the manager's ribs, but was not activated. The female suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
September 26 at 12:00 a.m., officers responded to Magnolia and Lime regarding a traffic collision, with the drivers fighting. An investigation showed there was evidence that one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 26 at 6:32 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of Oakdale reported a vehicle was stolen from the location. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 12:25 p.m., a reporting party in the area of Norumbega Dr. and Norumbega Rd. phoned saying he was following a vehicle that he believed stole some mail from the area. Officers arrived and located the vehicle. As they were attempting to pull the vehicle over, the driver threw mail and drug paraphernalia out the window. The driver stopped. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
September 26 at 4:56 p.m., the reporting party came in to report someone stole his son's bike from an apartment complex in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 7:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of E. Lime when the victim called to report her son was on the property and there was a restraining order preventing him from being on the property. Officers arrived and located the subject in the alley. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Outside Assist – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 9:52 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department called to report they had a subject on the train waving a knife and requested our assistance. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was detained until the Sheriff’s Department arrived.
Warrant Arrest / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 2:26 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle and noticed a subject in the park after hours. While speaking with the subject, officers noticed the subject appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
September 27 at 4:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 1100 Royal Oaks regarding a domestic dispute. Officers arrived and discovered a male subject had fled. During the investigation, officers learned a male and female were involved in an argument when the male choked the female. The victim was checked by paramedics and transported to a local hospital for treatment. A want was put out for the male. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
September 27 at 12:01 p.m., the resident was sitting in his bedroom in the 200 block of E. Scenic when a male subject walked in. He asked him what he was doing in his house and the male subject told him, "I’m with Door Dash. Nobody answered the phone so I thought I'd come inside." The subject left running. The resident chased him for a short distance and called the police. The subject was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrests – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 11:27 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Mountain regarding an alarm. Security reported there were two subjects on the property who did not belong. Officers arrived and detained the two subjects who claimed they were there trying to eat their food. Computer checks revealed they had outstanding warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Resisting / Delaying – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 1:37 a.m., an officer observed a subject crossing the street illegally near Foothill and Encinitas and stopped him. The subject refused to provide information to establish his identity. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
September 28 at 12:04 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Sierra Vista was contacted through email, by someone he thought was a co-worker. He was asked to purchase three $100 Amazon gift cards and send a picture of them. He thought it was strange, but he did it anyway. He phoned his actual co-worker and learned it was fraud. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 1:18 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth on a report of a subject banging on one of the guest’s doors. When officers arrived, they spoke to a female subject and it was determined she was the victim of domestic violence. When they checked the area, they located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
September 28 at 6:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of S. Mayflower after the victim called to report her boyfriend punched her on the nose and head butted her. When officers arrived they discovered the suspect had left the area. The victim had visible injuries. The suspect was not located. The victim refused medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
