Dinner at Thai Thyme
Dinner at Thai Thyme, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive, where Chang Thai Bistro used to be. Got the Massaman Curry with chicken for $15.95 and a beer for $7. Wow! That was yummy. Nice, friendly service as well.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
9/21/2022
