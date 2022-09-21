News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Thai Thyme

Dinner at Thai Thyme, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive, where Chang Thai Bistro used to be. Got the Massaman Curry with chicken for $15.95 and a beer for $7. Wow! That was yummy. Nice, friendly service as well.

- Brad Haugaard 

