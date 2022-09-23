City Offering Free Countertop Composter; Rebates on Water-Efficient Clothes Washers; Living With Wildlife Webinar

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ To help residents comply with the new California waste disposal mandate, SB1383, the city is offering free countertop compost bins and compostable bin liners to all residents. The countertop compost bins "are breathable to prevent odors, compact to avoid taking up space, and convenient for separating edible waste while you cook." To get one, contact the Public Works Department at 932-5562.
~ Monrovia is offering residents up to $135 in rebates to help them buy highly water-efficient clothes washers. Details: t.ly/TQGy
~ The City of Duarte is offering a virtual seminar (open to Monrovians) on safely coexisting with local wildlife, Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event will be recorded and placed on the city's YouTube channel. To register: t.ly/tW6G
- Brad Haugaard
