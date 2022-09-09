New Web App Displays Monrovia's History on a Map

A new web app displaying Monrovia history in pictures, video, and text on a clickable map is now online at stevebakersmonrovia.com.
The app was created in honor of Monrovia's long-time City Historian, Steve Baker, who passed away this year, and is the result of a collaboration of local organizations’ efforts to honor him. The group determined what was most fitting was to engage people in Monrovia’s history, as was Steve’s passion.
The site can be viewed on both computers and smartphones.
- Brad Haugaard
Sooo glad this came to fruition!! Thank you Brad ❤️ReplyDelete
Thanks!Delete