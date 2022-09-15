Monrovia Police: Man on Hood of Car Falls Off, Injured; Man Hits Woman; Woman Hits Man; Vehicle Parked in Mid-Street; Man Pulls Gun When Challenged for Peeing; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 411 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 1:42 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Peck and Duarte when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer spoke with the driver and noticed he displayed symptoms of being under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to a local hospital where blood was drawn. He was transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 11:07 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a subject shoplifted and was walking through the parking lot. Officers arrived and saw the subject, who immediately ran. Officers followed the subject from a safe distance until he tired out. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 8:13 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of California and Duarte Road when he saw a motorist vehicle code violation. He stopped the driver and found he was heavily intoxicated. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Felony Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 11:28 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle. Officers and Paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the involved parties. The driver at fault displayed symptoms of intoxication. The other driver complained of pain. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non–Injury Traffic Collision
September 9 at 4:59 p.m., a caller reported a motorist collided into a building in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers and Paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of everyone. The driver said his vehicle malfunctioned and while he was applying the brake, it accelerated and collided. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 11:04 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Longden when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the driver and saw signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 2:22 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak when she saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. She stopped the driver and saw signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed she was driving under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 5:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Camino Real and Myrtle regarding a subject possibly breaking into vehicles. Officers located a subject matching the suspect description. They discovered there was no vehicle burglary. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested.
Hit and Run
September 10 at 8:23 a.m., a caller reported that three parked vehicles were side swiped sometime during the night near the intersection of Foothill and Violet. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Grand Theft Auto
September 10 at 11:10 am, a caller in the 300 block of S. Madison reported that someone tried to steal her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 10 at 3:41 p.m., a witness in the 100 block of W. Pomona saw suspects stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 9:14 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Duarte, when she observed a cyclist commit a vehicle code violation. She conducted a traffic stop. During her investigation the subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Reckless Driving Causing Injury
September 11 at 12:01 p.m., officers were responding to a call when one of them observed a subject laying in the middle of the street next to a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Cherry. The officer stopped to investigate and saw the victim had multiple injuries to his face arms and legs. The driver of the vehicle said the victim was his cousin and that he had found him lying in the street, he said he must have been attacked. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Through investigation, officers determined the victim had actually gotten on to the hood of a vehicle while it was moving and had fallen off the vehicle causing his injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 11 at 1:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Cypress when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the driver and saw signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 11 at 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington on a report of domestic violence. The victim said her boyfriend hit her in the face. Officers arrived and detained the male subject. After speaking with the victim, they determined she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Impound
September 11 at 5:32 p.m., an officer was driving east on Lime approaching Myrtle when he saw a vehicle blocking the roadway. There were no occupants in the vehicle and it was not running. It appears whoever was driving the vehicle parked it and left it unattended in the roadway, blocking anyone else from passing. The vehicle was stored per the vehicle code for blocking the roadway.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 3:19 a.m., an officer was patrolling a park in the 1600 block of Myrtle and noticed a subject in the park after hours. The subject was contacted and during the investigation discovered the subject had a controlled substances in his possession. He was arrested.
Vandalism
September 12 at 6:59 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Sherman called to report her ex-boyfriend was the location and broke her vehicle window and went into the residence through an open window. The victim went into the backyard and hid until police arrived. The suspect was gone when police arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
September 12 at 7:06 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of N. Canyon called to report the spare keys for two vehicles were stolen from inside one of their vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision – City Property
September 12 at 12:45 p.m., a truck was turning from Myrtle onto Lime and accidentally hit a street light, causing damage.
Petty Theft
September 12 at 2:44 p.m., a male and two females entered a supermarket in the 100 block of W. Foothill and took approximately $700 worth of merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 12 at 2:51 p.m., the victim parked his vehicle at a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and went inside for approximately 20 minutes. When he came out his truck was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
September 12 at 11:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fig regarding a vehicle that collided into several parked vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 13 at 12:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Huntington regarding a subject spray painting a wall. Officers arrived and conducted an area search but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 13 at 7:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Foothill and McKinley regarding a traffic collision. When they arrived and contacted both parties, it was determined one of the parties had a complaint of pain. A report was taken.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 10:59 a.m., an employee called from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington to report a subject took a beer and left the location without paying for it. Officers arrived in the area and stopped the individual. A computer check of the subject revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
September 13 at 12:14 p.m., the victim called from the 200 block of S. Madison to report her catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 13 at 2:47 p.m., the victim in the 200 block of S. Heliotrope reported his vehicle had been broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
September 13 at 3:25 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle phoned to say someone had been in her residence. She noticed the bedroom window was slightly ajar but the screen was still intact. When she walked into the bedroom she noticed her bedroom had been ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 9:48 p.m., a caller reported two subjects arguing in the 100 block of S. Ivy. Officers arrived and spoke with both parties and discovered they were in an argument when the female struck the male numerous times causing injuries. The female subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
September 14 at 6:46 a.m., the reporting party arrived at his job site in the 1700 block of S. Magnolia and discovered the windows to a vehicle left at the site had been broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
September 14 at 2:05 p.m., a battery was reported in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. A mother and daughter where approached by a male subject and spat on. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 8:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a possible shoplifting. During the investigation, officers discovered the suspect dropped the property inside the store before leaving. Computer checks revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud / Identity Theft
September 14 at 8:54 p.m., a female subject walked into a car dealership in the 1400 block of S. Mountain and attempted to purchase a vehicle using someone else’s information. The subject was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Brandishing a Firearm
September 14 at 10:39 p.m., a victim in the 1500 block of Encino called to report he saw a subject urinating in his neighbor's yard. He confronted the subject who was with another male and two females. One of the subjects pulled a firearm and brandished it, asking if there "was a problem," and fled the scene in a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment