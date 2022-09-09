Mudflow Warning; CERT, BERT, and Preparedness; Monrovia Today; Historic Walking Tour

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The National Weather Service has forecast thunderstorms through Saturday evening and there is the "possibility of minor to moderate flooding and mudflow/sediment deposition on these streets and below burned hillsides." In other words, along Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive. Gravel (sand) bags are available at the Monrovia Public Works Yard, 600 Mountain Ave. It's self serve, so bring a shovel, gloves and eye protection.
~ As part of Preparedness Month the city...
- Recommends creating a Go Bag (documents, cash, map, medications list, flashlight, first aid kit, cash in small bills, phone and charger, medicine.) and a Stay Box (three gallons of water per person, foods that don't spoil, trash bags with ties to use in a bucket for a toilet).
- Will hold a free three-day Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training on Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and 8. Topics include: Emergency preparedness, Disaster medical and triage, Disaster psychology, Fire safety and utility awareness, Light search and rescue, CERT Organization, Terrorism and CERT, Disaster response simulation. t.ly/hIYZ
- Will hold a Business Emergency Resiliency training (BERT) session on disaster exercise planning September 20, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Monrovia Public Library. t.ly/pbMN
~ The Fall edition of Monrovia Today is out. News, activities, classes, and more. Here it is online: t.ly/dDXG
~ There will be a two-hour historic walking tour of downtown Monrovia starting Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. Meet at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm Avenues, across from Library Park. Cost is $5 per person and RSVPs are not necessary.
- Brad Haugaard
