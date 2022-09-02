Council to Consider Allowing Four Single Family Homes on a Double Lot on Palm

At its next meeting (agenda: t.ly/kviO) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider a conditional use permit so Bowden Development can construct three two-story, detached single-family dwellings and three detached garages, and preserve a 1913 Craftsman bungalow, at 427 West Palm (north side, mid-block between Mayflower and Alta Vista). The bungalow would be moved to the southwest corner of the lot. The project would occupy two 50-foot wide residential lots. t.ly/dVU-
~ Proclaim ...
- September as Suicide Prevention Month t.ly/-NrS
- September 15 - October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month t.ly/uh5t
- September as Childhood Cancer & Blood Cancer Awareness Month t.ly/qwyj
~ Honor Monrovians serving in the military:
- Jesse Cusick, Private First Class, United States Army
- Joseph Robert Marquez, Jr., Seaman Recruit, United States Navy
- Mary Tuite, Petty Officer Third Class, United States Navy
- Andrea I. Arambulo, Senior Airman, United States Air Force
- Lawrence James Spicer, Second Lieutenant, United States Air Force
- Brad Haugaard
