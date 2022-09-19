Five Monrovia Schools Honored for Effective Use of 'Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports' Tools

“This recognition signifies that Monroe staff will continue to work together to provide our students with a positive school environment,” said Monroe Principal Amanda Noriega. “Our goal is to earn a Silver medal next year.”
PBIS is a set of ideas and tools that schools use to improve students' behavior.
The California PBIS Coalition (CPC) initiated our first statewide effort in 2015 to implement a recognition system to acknowledge schools for implementing PBIS with fidelity to the national framework. Schools may apply to be recognized as Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum PBIS schools.
“Supportive, Inclusive, and Student-Centered School Cultures are a district focus area,” Superintendent Dr. Ryan Smith said. “Our work with PBIS is a key strategy for addressing that. I’m excited to watch our efforts lead to new heights.”
These awards are the first time the California PBIS Coalition has awarded Monrovia Unified schools medals.
MUSD principals said they’ve seen the difference PBIS has made in the classroom and hope to improve their scores next year.
“Students know how to behave and how to solve conflicts positively because they are explicitly taught behavior expectations and conflict resolution strategies,” said Mayflower Principal Michele Costarella. “This not only breeds a positive environment but empowers our students with the skills to think and make good choices about their behavior.”
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
