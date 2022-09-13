Food ED Plans First Green Care Day

Food Exploration and Discovery (Food ED) is a Monrovia non profit that creates spaces and programs that utilize gardens to inspire community building, problem solving, and stewardship. It runs programs in grades K-12 at Monrovia Schools and manages the Monrovia Community Garden.
The kickoff will be at Monrovia Community Garden, at 303 West Colorado, at 9 a.m. Mayor Becky Shevlin, School Superintendent Dr. Ryan D. Smith, District Representative of State Senator Anthony Portantino, Kristi Lopez, and Monrovia School Board Members will be attending.
