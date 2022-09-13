News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Food ED Plans First Green Care Day

Food ED, in partnership with Cal Volunteers, will host its first Green Care Day on September 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at various school and community gardens in Monrovia. Residents can help with weeding, composting, planting, mixing soil, beautifying the gardens, campuses, and more, to get gardens in shape for another year of garden and food science and community sustainability education.

Food Exploration and Discovery (Food ED) is a Monrovia non profit that creates spaces and programs that utilize gardens to inspire community building, problem solving, and stewardship. It runs programs in grades K-12 at Monrovia Schools and manages the Monrovia Community Garden.

The kickoff will be at Monrovia Community Garden, at 303 West Colorado, at 9 a.m. Mayor Becky Shevlin, School Superintendent Dr. Ryan D. Smith, District Representative of State Senator Anthony Portantino, Kristi Lopez, and Monrovia School Board Members will be attending.

Brad Haugaard

