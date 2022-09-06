Pongo: Sweet and Full of Fun and Energy

This handsome lad is one-year-old Pongo! This sweet and playful boy is full of fun and energy! Pongo will fit right into an active household. He’s the kind of dog who can keep up with a family on a long hike or do agility training. He already knows some basic commands and seems eager to learn more. If you’re looking for your next running companion, look no further than Pongo!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment