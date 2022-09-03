Oasis Trilingual Community School Opens in Monrovia

The school’s success led to it outgrowing its previous campus. Months were spent remodeling the Monrovia site, and the official ribbon-cutting took place Friday, September 2, with Monrovia Mayor Becky Shevlin welcoming the school students, staff, and families.
School founder and parent of two Oasis alumnus, Tamara Hernandez, expressed her gratitude to the dedicated staff and parents of the community, “I am so excited to see our students having a great time at our beautiful new campus! This new location fulfills my long-awaited dream of giving our children a wonderful place to play, a creative and inspiring learning environment, and a fantastic way to bring nature and education together with outdoor classroom opportunities.”
Oasis accepts students on a rolling basis, and has space available for the current school year. Interested families may contact the Head of School, Ms. Clarke Sumner, at any time for further information and to schedule a tour: clarke.sumner@oasistrilingualschool.org
Source: press release
