Monrovia Police: Drugs; Drunks; Catalytic Converter Stolen; Robbery Using Stun Gun; Woman Escapes Kidnapping by Ex; Woman Threatened With Gun By Son; Roommate Arrested for Death Threats; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 361 service events, resulting in 61 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 2:06 a.m., officers were completing a call for service in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle when they noticed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. The officers stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver. While speaking with the driver, the officers noticed the subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where blood was drawn. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 4:46 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the area of Shamrock and Foothill. A traffic stop investigation revealed one of the passengers provided false information. He was found to have a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 11:56 p.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol at a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon and contacted five subjects who were in the park after hours. The officer cited the subjects for the municipal code violation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 3:28 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of S. Mountain for a burglary alarm and contacted a subject on the premises. The location was secured. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 4:02 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 3300 block of S. Peck stopped a bicyclist for a violation. During the investigation, the bicyclist was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was arrested without incident.
Vehicle Burglary
September 2 at 5:13 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Diamond reported that his van had been broken into and gardening equipment was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 2 at 12:03 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 200 block of Poppy regarding the theft of a catalytic converter. The caller advised that she attempted to start her vehicle and noticed a loud unusual noise. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 2 at 1:07 p.m., employees at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that a theft had occurred on September 1 at 2:12 p.m. Multiple items were taken by a female suspect who left in a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 7:21 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Foothill and First in Arcadia for a vehicle code violation originally observed in Monrovia. It was discovered the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested without incident.
Battery
September 2 at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to several calls for service related to juveniles fighting and being disruptive in the downtown area. Throughout these calls, one juvenile suspect punched a victim. Another juvenile suspect threw a drink at a separate victim. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 11:41 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near Peck and Live Oak. During the investigation, the passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was arrested without incident.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 11:57 p.m., officers working a DUI checkpoint in the 200 block of E. Huntington saw objective signs of alcohol intoxication from a driver passing through the checkpoint. After further investigation, the driver was determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 1:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mountain and Valley View regarding a subject who appeared to be passed out. Upon arrival, officers contacted a subject who was drunk in public and unable to care for himself. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 5:52 a.m., an officer contacted a subject to the rear of a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle who appeared intoxicated. An investigation revealed the subject was drunk in public and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 8:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a subject a business wanted removed. Officers contacted the subject and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
September 3 at 9:47 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported the theft of a package from the location. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 5:14 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near Fifth and Huntington. During his investigation, the officer discovered the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 4 at 8:39 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of W. Duarte. The vehicle collided into a power pole and the driver sustained moderate injuries. Southern California Edison responded and Public Works was notified.
Petty Theft
September 4 at 10:59 a.m., a suspect stole merchandise from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 4 at 5:59 p.m., a caller reported her vehicle had been stolen sometime during the day from the 400 block of N. Primrose. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 7:35 p.m., a caller reported someone stole merchandise from their store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and determined the suspect used a stun gun to threaten the victim. The suspect was detained nearby and identified. The stun gun was not located, but it was clearly seen on the surveillance video. The property was returned and the suspect was arrested. The suspect also had a no bail warrant for a parole violation. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Kidnapping
September 4 at 9:35 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported she had just escaped from an ex-boyfriend who kidnapped her at knifepoint from Baldwin Park. The suspect forced her to drive to Monrovia where she jumped out the vehicle at a gas station. The suspect fled before MPD officers arrived. Baldwin Park PD responded to the scene to take over the investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 8:12 p.m., a caller reported a male unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and located the male subject asleep in his vehicle and saw signs of drug use. The vehicle was searched and narcotics were found. He was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 9:32 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject stole items from a store. Officers arrived and detained the subject nearby. It was determined the subject did not steal anything but was severely intoxicated. The subject also had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 4 at 10:40 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision near Myrtle and Evergreen where a vehicle ran a red light and collided into another vehicle. One occupant complained of pain and was treated at the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 4:01 a.m., a caller reported two subjects lurking around a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and both subjects fled. A female adult was detained and narcotics were located on her person. She was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 4:41 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious person trying to flag down people in the street near Lemon and Hacienda. Officers arrived and checked on the subject's welfare. It was determined the subject was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 12:28 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Monrovista stated her son was trying to shoot her inside their residence. She reported he was armed with a handgun and had fired one round inside. She reported he pointed the loaded gun at her face on two occasions. Officers responded and located the suspect in the area. He had a handgun in his possession. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Court Order Violation
September 5 at 1:54 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported her ex-boyfriend was at the location and reported he had vandalized her vehicle. The suspect has recent arrests for stalking and domestic violence. There is also a valid restraining order on file. The suspect was gone upon officers arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Threatening – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 7:02 p.m., the victim in the 700 block of Oakglade reported her roommate threatened to kill her and her friend. Officers conducted their investigation and arrested the roommate. He was taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 12:00 a.m., an officer observed a subject on a bicycle who he recognized from prior contacts near Myrtle and Altern. The officer saw a subject conduct a vehicle code violation and a traffic stop was initiated. During the investigation, it was discovered the subject had drug paraphernalia in his possession. He was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 4:05 a.m., an officer noticed a subject pushing a shopping cart near closed businesses in the 600 block of W. Huntington. While speaking with the subject he claimed he did not know his name. Further investigation revealed the subject had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Death Report
September 6 at 9:44 a.m., the owner of a property in the 200 block of E. Central requested a welfare check on the resident of the back house. Officers arrived and gained entry. They found the female deceased inside. Coroner was notified and responded.
Death Report
September 6 at 1:53 p.m., employees at a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle said there was a male down to the rear of the location. Officers and Fire Department arrived to find the man deceased. Coroner was notified and responded.
Stalking
September 6 at 3:26 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Duarte called to report her exboyfriend was seen walking through the apartment complex. He was in violation of a restraining and had been arrested in the past for stalking. Officers were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 6 at 5:56 p.m., an employee at a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported two female suspects entered the location with large purses and took medications. The suspects left. This investigation is continuing.
Critical Missing Person Located
September 6 at 7:24 p.m., Arcadia PD called to report there was an 11 year old child found in the area of Fifth and Huntington who appeared disoriented. An officer arrived and spoke with the juvenile. He refused to state where he was from or provide any helpful information. The juvenile held a rock in each hand and threatened to throw it at the officers. The officers managed to grab a hand each and detain him. Monrovia Fire responded and transported him to a local hospital. During the investigation it was determined the juvenile ran away from a group home in Altadena. The social worker was contacted and he responded to the hospital to take custody of the child.
Critical Missing Person Located
September 6 at 9:20 p.m., Monrovia PD received a call from Huntington Beach PD regarding a critical missing whose phone pinged in Monrovia. Officers made an extensive area search and located a female matching the description in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The female appeared disoriented and did not know what city she was located. The female's husband was notified and responded.
Grand Theft
September 7 at 3:43 p.m., the victim in the 100 block of E. Olive called to report the catalytic converter to their vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order
September 7 at 6:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Monrovista regarding a subject who had a restraining order against him. The subject was also an escapee from a mental health facility. Officers were able to gain entry into the residence and detain the subject without incident. The subject was transported to a secured facility.
No comments:
Post a Comment