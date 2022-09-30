Council to Discuss Signing Up for Green Energy Option

At its next meeting (agenda: t.ly/_tlc) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Discuss joining 32 other cities in the Clean Power Alliance joint powers authority, which would give the city access to green, or "green-er" electricity starting in 2024. If the city joins, it would choose a default green level: 100% renewable (such as wind, solar, geothermal), 50% green, or 40% green. However, individual customers could switch to one of the other two levels, or opt-out entirely and return to SCE electricity. For each $100 of electricity at current rates, 100% green electricity would cost an extra $3 and 50% green would cost an extra $1. t.ly/EB_2
~ Consider appointing Susie Ling to fill the unexpired Monrovia Library Board term ending June 30, 2023. The position became vacant when board member Janet Wall resigned to become city treasurer. t.ly/G3Il
~ Consider proclaiming Oct. 10-16, as Code Enforcement Officer Appreciation Week. t.ly/1QFG
~ Consider proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. t.ly/B2NF
~ Consider proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. t.ly/kWwO
~ Hold a study session at 6 p.m.: "Debt Report / Review of the City's Debt and Credit Rating." t.ly/I2e5
- Brad Haugaard
