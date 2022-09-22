MAFA Oct. 1 'Art In the Park' Show Will Feature Area Artists

Artists will present paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, digital arts, pottery and chalk art representing the area's cultural diversity. A silent auction of these artists' works will support MAFA’s art education initiatives.
The free event will also include daylong musical entertainment from local bands, a preview from more than 60 students in Centre Stage's upcoming production of "Matilda," and an array of free kids' art activities.
MAFA got its start in the late 1950's when local artists decided to form the Monrovia Arts Festival Association (MAFA) to put on an annual art show in the park. Since then MAFA's services have grown beyond a once yearly event to include after school programs, member workshops, senior workshops, summer art walks and at-home and virtual chalk festivals, and for that reason the organization's name was changed to the Monrovia Association of Fine Arts, but it's still MAFA.
Source: MAFA press release
- Brad Haugaard
