School Board Will Consider Multiple Contracts With Teaching Organizations: Financial Literacy, Phlebotomy, Truck Driving; New Job Positions; Financials; Etc.

~ An agreement with "My Next Chapter" to provide workshops for students on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, building multiple streams of income, career readiness and professionalism, social media for careers. t.ly/yfmK
~ An agreement with "AUMT, The Phlebotomy School" (Phlebotomy is "drawing blood") to provide training for Community Adult School students to earn a Certified Phlebotomy Technician I (CPTI) license. t.ly/1vC9
~ An agreement with Gabriel Valley Trucking Academy to provide training for Class A, B, and BP truck driver licences. t.ly/97XM
~ An agreement with Hatching Results for counselor training. t.ly/lgIN
~ Receive an unaudited report on the district revenue, expenditures and ending fund balances. t.ly/ANAN
~ Creating two new job positions: Director of Special Education (t.ly/K-xF), and Social Worker (t.ly/Rh-_).
~ Consider naming this September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (t.ly/tJd-) and Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month (t.ly/rOJw).
~ Honoring district Employees of the Month for September:
- Beatriz Ramirez, Preschool Teacher, CELC
- Maria Beller, Preschool Developmental Aide, CELC
- Tim Rodriguez, After School Activity Leader, Village
- Alena Ohrt, Senior Account Clerk, District Office
- Nick Melendez, Skilled Maintenance Plumber, District Office
