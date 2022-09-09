News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board Will Consider Multiple Contracts With Teaching Organizations: Financial Literacy, Phlebotomy, Truck Driving; New Job Positions; Financials; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda: t.ly/B5Lz) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ An agreement with "My Next Chapter" to provide workshops for students on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, building multiple streams of income, career readiness and professionalism, social media for careers. t.ly/yfmK

~  An agreement with "AUMT, The Phlebotomy School" (Phlebotomy is "drawing blood") to provide training for Community Adult School students to earn a Certified Phlebotomy Technician I (CPTI) license. t.ly/1vC9

~ An agreement with Gabriel Valley Trucking Academy to provide training for Class A, B, and BP truck driver licences. t.ly/97XM

~ An agreement with Hatching Results for counselor training. t.ly/lgIN

~ Receive an unaudited report on the district revenue, expenditures and ending fund balances. t.ly/ANAN

~ Creating two new job positions: Director of Special Education (t.ly/K-xF), and Social Worker (t.ly/Rh-_).

~ Consider naming this September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (t.ly/tJd-) and Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month (t.ly/rOJw).

~ Honoring district Employees of the Month for September:

  • Beatriz Ramirez, Preschool Teacher, CELC
  • Maria Beller, Preschool Developmental Aide, CELC
  • Tim Rodriguez, After School Activity Leader, Village
  • Alena Ohrt, Senior Account Clerk, District Office
  • Nick Melendez, Skilled Maintenance Plumber, District Office

- Brad Haugaard

