Mischief Is a Barrel of Laughs

You know you’re in for a barrel of laughs with a dog named Mischief! This handsome two-year-old lab mix was voted Most Popular Dog while out with our mobile adoption team. He met a ton of admirers at the Wiggle Waggle Walk, and basked in all the attention from kids, other dogs, and everyone who visited.
He has a lovable and affectionate personality and is known to crawl into your lap for snuggles and kisses. Mischief also knows some basic commands already and is happy to show them off for the right treat (or toy). He is eager to please, so further training with him should be a breeze.
He is a very active guy, so if you’re looking for a running or hiking buddy, or maybe a dog to do agility, Mischief is your man!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
