Monrovia Police: Driving-Under-the-Influence Incidents; Three Mental Health Cases; Etc.

Grand Theft
September 15 at 3:47 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Encinitas reported his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. Officers arrived and noticed the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed onto the 210 freeway. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 15 at 6:57 a.m., a caller in the 2600 block of S. California reported his trailer was taken from a parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 12:32 p.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report that a subject was drinking alcohol at the location and appeared drunk. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject. He was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period. While in jail the subject was attempting to harm himself. Monrovia Paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 2:01 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Alta Vista and Lime when she saw a motorist commit a driving violation. She stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was in possession of a pipe. The driver was arrested and released with a citation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 2:18 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Duarte when she saw a motorist commit a driving violation. She stopped the driver and found he was heavily intoxicated. After a field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and transported to MPD jail to be held for sobering.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 16 at 9:03 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 200 block of E. Foothill. Officers and Paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One of the driver's complained of pain. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 16 at 3:58 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the area of Mayflower and Chestnut. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 12:53 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Longden and Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the motorist and found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
September 17 at 10:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of N. Canyon regarding a male who made suicidal statements. Upon arrival, it was determined the male had taken an excessive amount of medication, and he was determined to be a danger to himself. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 1:29 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the area of Live Oak and Mayflower. During the investigation, the officer discovered the driver was under the influence of alcohol and unable to operate a motor vehicle safely. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 2:09 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the area of Shamrock and Foothill. During the investigation, the officer discovered the driver was under the influence of alcohol and unable to operate a motor vehicle safely. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Weapon Offense
September 18 at 9:14 a.m., an employee from a residential complex in the 1110 block of S. Fifth called to report that two subjects were in the building’s bathroom. He told them to leave, but instead of leaving, the male subject brandished a knife. The employee left and called the police. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 10:34 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and California when she saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver to be intoxicated. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 11:22 a.m., an employee from a business in the 800 block of W. Foothill phoned to say there was a subject in the drive-thru who might be under the influence of alcohol. Officers did an area check and located a vehicle and driver matching the description. A traffic stop was initiated and driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the subject was intoxicated. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit & Run
September 19 at 11:27 a.m., the reporting party called to report a semi-truck pulling two heavy haulers turned north onto Alamitas from Duarte and hit the traffic light on the south east corner knocking it to the ground. The truck left the area without stopping. Public Works was notified of damage. This investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 7:22 p.m., a resident from the 700 block of E. Lemon called to report a male suspect exposing himself inside his parked vehicle. The witness could see the suspect inside the vehicle because the interior lights were on and it was dark outside. Officers arrived and arrested the suspect.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 20 at 8:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Shamrock and Duarte regarding an injury traffic accident. Two cars had collided and there was a complaint of pain. They were treated at scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 20 at 9:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Duarte regarding an injury traffic accident. A vehicle made an unsafe movement and struck a couple of parked vehicles in the area. The driver had a complaint of pain and was treated at the scene.
Mental Evaluation
September 20 at 1:58 p.m., several callers were reporting a male standing in the middle of the street and vehicles were swerving to avoid him. Officers arrived and when they spoke with him, it was determined he had a mental health issue and was deemed to be a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Unlicensed Driver
September 21 at 12:08 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Lemon an officer witnessed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. The driver did not have a license. He was issued a citation and his vehicle was stored.
Grand Theft
September 21 at 6:34 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a grand theft. A suspect walked out with merchandise without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 11:25 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Myrtle and Central. While talking with the driver, the officer could see drug paraphernalia sitting in plain view on the center console. The driver was arrested.
