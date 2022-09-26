Children Will Paint a Ford F-150 Truck - and More - at Art in the Park

- Kids arts and crafts led by art instructor Judy Watkins. This will include sketching, painting and coloring sparkling suncatchers.
- Face painting by Therese Burch, owner of MonArc Face Painting, who will create fairy princes and enchanted animal faces for kids. Sponsored by Chris Shevlin of Chicago Title Company.
- Balloon sculpture by artist Bernadette Sebastian. Sculptures of animals and cartoon characters created out of balloons right before children's eyes.
- The "DeCARate Me!" painting party will be led by parent volunteers Lisa Reyes, Julie Bank and Alyssa Lang. Kids can decorate a real white Ford F-150 pickup truck with brushes and acrylic paint. Truck provided by Ward Service and Foothill Towing.
- Family chalk art fun will be led by Jackie Hasty, craft workshop presenter, who will help parents and kids catch the vibe of the professional chalk artists competing in the Chalkfest. She'll hand out free compact chalkboards and colored chalk so everyone can let their creativity run wild.
