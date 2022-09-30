Fall Youth Sports Starts Oct. 10; Next Neighborhood Treasure is Founder of Foothill Unity Center

~ Monrovia's Fall After School Youth Sports Program for fourth and fifth graders will begin October 10 and last until December 22. There will be a parents' meeting October 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the YMCA Activity Building (555 Mountain Avenue - between YMCA & Mary Wilcox Youth Center) for information about the program and to meet the program staff. Details: t.ly/_WHq
~ The next Neighborhood Treasure will be in honor of Josephine Anderson, founder of the Foothill Unity Center. The celebration will be at the Foothill Unity Center (790 W. Chestnut Ave.) on Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The art Unveiling will be followed by free food, games, and music. For questions email map@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5563. To register to attend: t.ly/XJrFA
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment