Blazing Temperatures Forecast for Monday Through Wednesday
Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 98 and 105 forecast for the San Gabriel Valley between 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
t.ly/hyjd
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
9/25/2022
