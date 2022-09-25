News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Blazing Temperatures Forecast for Monday Through Wednesday

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 98 and 105 forecast for the San Gabriel Valley between 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. t.ly/hyjd

- Brad Haugaard

