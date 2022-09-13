Drake Is the Life of the Pool Party

Drake is as handsome as he is nonstop fun! This energetic guy is sure to be the life of the party, especially a pool party! He absolutely adores playing in his kiddie pool, so get ready get wet!
Drake has made a lot of human and dog friends at the shelter and out in the community with our Wiggle Waggle Wagon. He’s been a certified lover boy while meeting other dogs, going for jogs and getting lots of love from his adoring public.
While Drake may be fully grown at 2 years old, he is still a big (almost 70 pound) puppy at heart. Are you ready for this lovable guy? Yes indeed!
Pasadena Humane is having a free adoption day on Saturday, September 24 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Adoption fees are waived for all dogs, cats and critters. No appointment is needed.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
