Calling Artists For Park Murals

Lucinda Garcia Park mural.
Example of toilet that will go in Library Park.
The city is looking for artists to paint two murals, one for a wall at the currently-being-renovated Lucinda Garcia Park, and another for the outside of a Portland Loo (a "public restroom facility intended to meet the needs of park users without creating a nuisance"), which will soon be installed at Library Park.
The Lucinda Garcia Park mural should highlight Garcia's contributions and convey the broader story of the Hispanic community in Monrovia. Details: t.ly/bRfp
The theme of the Portland Loo should be related to literacy, books, reading, parks, nature or family. For questions contact Tina Cherry at 256-8226 or tcherry@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
- Brad Haugaard
