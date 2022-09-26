News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Calling Artists For Park Murals

Lucinda Garcia Park mural.

Example of toilet that will go in Library Park.

The city is looking for artists to paint two murals, one for a wall at the currently-being-renovated Lucinda Garcia Park, and another for the outside of a Portland Loo (a "public restroom facility intended to meet the needs of park users without creating a nuisance"), which will soon be installed at Library Park.

The Lucinda Garcia Park mural should highlight Garcia's contributions and convey the broader story of the Hispanic community in Monrovia. Details: t.ly/bRfp

The theme of the Portland Loo should be related to literacy, books, reading, parks, nature or family. For questions contact Tina Cherry at 256-8226 or tcherry@ci.monrovia.ca.us.

- Brad Haugaard

