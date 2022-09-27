Shy and Gorgeous Milo Warms Up As He Gets To Know You

Milo is an exceptionally unique-looking Shepherd mix. Despite his stunning good looks, Milo is as shy as he is gorgeous. He is uncertain of new people, and sadly that has made people pass him by.
It's when you get to spend quality time with Milo that you can see his true personality. He recently went for a day out with one of our staff members and she found that he walked right next to her, made friends with some other dogs and thoroughly enjoyed the car ride. At home, he relaxed and even tried to help with homework!
Milo is a little over 1 ½ years old and has playful energy. He loves treats, so once he becomes comfortable in his forever home, he’ll be so much fun to train, take camping and hiking and probably be a superstar model!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
