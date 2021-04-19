Squirt and Her Mom Looking For Forever Home

Squirt is ten years old and was surrendered to the shelter with her twelve-year old mom, Eve. Squirt and her mom are bonded and hoping to find a forever home together! Although Squirt is a little more reserved than her mom, in her foster home she’s actually started meowing for attention. While Eve head butts when she wants to be pet, Squirt will lay with her paw on your arm or your face if you’re not paying enough attention to her. Squirt is definitely coming out of her shell in foster care, and can’t wait for a forever home for her and her mom!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
