Monrovia Days Activities: Picnic in Library Park; Donate a Rock; Adventure at Home

Monrovia Days will be semi-in-person this year. There will be no annual parade or carnival, but here's what will happen:
~ On May 14 through May 16, people can grab a meal from a restaurant in Old Town and join the Picnic Pavilion Celebration at Library Park. Throughout the day, Monrovia students and Centre Stage will provide entertainment. Participants must sit at a table or in a designated park pod, and are encouraged to bring their own seating. There will also be free horse drawn carriage rides through Old Town and a free photo booth.
~ To celebrate Monrovia's 135th birthday residents can paint a rock and donate it as part of a permanent installation at Library Park. Paint a rock that is no more than 3 inches long. When dry, drop it off at the Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave.). Rocks must be received no later than 4 p.m. on May 7. Before the Monrovia Days weekend they will be installed in the north-east portion of the park.
~ Monrovia Days Family Adventure at Home, a three-day challenge. Registered participants will receive special activity kits that includes arts and crafts, special games, challenges and activities. Upon completion of each challenge, participants will earn limited edition birthday badges. Registration is required and limited and is now open here: https://is.gd/lmCKbT (click on Special Event > Monrovia Days Family Adventure at Home)
- Brad Haugaard
