School District to Offer Grief Counseling, Why Variations in Back-To-School Experiences; Vaping Seminar; Free Tutoring; End-of-Year Celebration

The goal of bringing back to the classrooms as many students as possible while adhering to LA County Department of Public Health recommendations has resulted in variations across the district. Classrooms with very few students might not provide hoped for social interaction, so some cohorts have been combined. The variables involved include the number of students opting into the hybrid program and the size of the classroom.
There will be a webinar on the dangers of vaping available in English and Spanish at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. Sign up here: https://is.gd/eqhdLP
There is free, virtual, after-school tutoring for students K-12. Contact your school site for details.
The district has begun to explore options for end-of-the-year celebrations, which will include in-person commencement ceremonies. "As of now, we are confident that in-person celebrations will be allowed, with the recommended health and safety measures in place." More information will be made available from school sites in the coming weeks.
For Superintendent Thorossian's full report, see here: https://is.gd/PDEHZn
- Brad Haugaard
