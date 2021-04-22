News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School District to Offer Grief Counseling, Why Variations in Back-To-School Experiences; Vaping Seminar; Free Tutoring; End-of-Year Celebration

Highlights from a report from Monrovia Schools Superintendent Katherine Thorossian. 

Monrovia Schools will offer grief counseling and host a Zoom meeting for parents on suicide awareness in light of the death of a district student on April 17. Students may contact their counselors directly for immediate counseling and support. Please contact your school’s office if you feel your child is in need of additional assistance. The Zoom meeting will be run by professionals and will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 3. A special presentation will be held for students on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:15 am. Additional information will be sent through ParentSquare.

The goal of bringing back to the classrooms as many students as possible while adhering to LA County Department of Public Health recommendations has resulted in variations across the district. Classrooms with very few students might not provide hoped for social interaction, so some cohorts have been combined. The variables involved include the number of students opting into the hybrid program and the size of the classroom.

There will be a webinar on the dangers of vaping available in English and Spanish at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. Sign up here: https://is.gd/eqhdLP

There is free, virtual, after-school tutoring for students K-12. Contact your school site for details.

The district has begun to explore options for end-of-the-year celebrations, which will include in-person commencement ceremonies. "As of now, we are confident that in-person celebrations will be allowed, with the recommended health and safety measures in place." More information will be made available from school sites in the coming weeks.

For Superintendent Thorossian's full report, see here: https://is.gd/PDEHZn

- Brad Haugaard

