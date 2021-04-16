News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City to Post 'No Parking - Residents Only' Signs Near Clamshell Trail

Ridgeside near Clamshell trail.

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that the city will add nine more signs in the Ridgeside/Oakglade area to persuade people not to park near the entry point of Lower Clamshell Trail. The signs will say, "No Parking - Residents Only."

If you want to know why people are being forbidden to park in a location that appears perfect for people to park without disturbing the neighbors, it is because it was a condition the city had to meet to get an easement to allow the trail to be opened. See here for details: https://is.gd/T5hUX2

- Brad Haugaard

