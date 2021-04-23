Library Opening, Community Center and City Hall Opening; Canyon Park Hopefully Opening in Summer; Yard Sales Now Okay

~ The Library, Community Center and City Hall should be open in the coming weeks. On Monday, May 3, the Monrovia Public Library will open for limited, in-person services by appointment only, Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Call, text, email, or drop by to make an appointment to use a computer or get personalized support from a librarian. Curbside service will still be available. Initially, browsing will be unavailable.
~ Feik said contractors will make emergency repairs in Canyon Park, reevaluate Canyon Park conditions, and hopefully open this summer.
~ Yard sales are now permitted, but you must obtain a permit. To obtain a permit, please submit a Yard Sale Permit Application (here: https://is.gd/JmQHMo). For questions, contact the Neighborhood & Business Services Division at 932-5582.
