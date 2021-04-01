Monrovia Police: Homicide; Five Catalytic Converters Stolen; Son Stops Dad With Headlock; Woman Chasing Man Arrested; Etc.

Injury Traffic Collision
March 25 at 10:08 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Royal Oaks and Mountain. Officers and Monrovia Paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One motorist was driving east on Royal Oaks and entered the intersection at Mountain against a green light. Another motorist was traveling south on Mountain and failed to stop at the red light. One of the parties sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance– Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 2:08 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose and saw a subject lying down in a planter. The officers checked the well-being of the individual. While speaking with the subject, he displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft Attempt
March 26 at 5:09 a.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista reported two subjects were attempting to remove the catalytic converter from his Toyota Prius. The caller interrupted the thieves and they fled in a vehicle prior to officer’s arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 7:49 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of E. Colorado when he witnessed a driver commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and further investigation revealed there were drugs inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
March 26 at 10:44 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona called to report his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 26 at 2:19 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision had just occurred in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived along with paramedics. A motorist had pulled out of a driveway to a business and failed to yield to a motorist traveling south on Mayflower. One of the motorists sustained minor injuries. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Traffic Collision
March 26 at 8:24 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of N. Alta Vista regarding a possible drunk driver who had struck several vehicles. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. It was determined that the driver was not intoxicated, but hit the vehicles after trying to avoid hitting a dog in the street. A report was taken.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 11:24 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a suspicious subject seen roaming a local apartment complex. Officers located the subject who did not live in the area, and had no apparent business there. He was arrested for trespassing and released with a citation.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 11:26 p.m., an officer witnessed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of Myrtle and Cypress. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of San Marino Police Department. The driver was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking. The suspect was later released to San Marino Police Department.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 7:12 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Greystone called to report his adult son was on his property in violation of a valid restraining order. Officers arrived and detained the son who was still on the property. The restraining order was confirmed, and an investigation revealed that the son was aware of the order. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Vehicle Burglary Attempt
March 28 at 7:30 a.m., a guest of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington walked outside the hotel to the parking lot and discovered someone had attempted to burglarize her vehicle. The door handle and locking mechanism were damaged, however, the suspect was not able to gain entry. Officers arrived and checked the area, but the suspect had already left. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Hit and Run
March 28 at 5:01 p.m., a caller reported she was involved in a hit and run collision the previous day at the intersection of Myrtle and Chestnut. She did not immediately report the incident because there was only minor damage to her vehicle and the other vehicle had fled the scene. The following morning she was feeling back pain from the collision, and decided to report the crime. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
March 28 at 7:24 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. Colorado regarding a family disturbance. When officers arrived, a subject was holding his father in a headlock. The father was intoxicated and was arguing with the family. The son intervened when his father pushed his mother. During the argument, the father said he wanted his son to kill him and he wanted to do suicide by cop. An emergency protective order was obtained and entered into the system. Domestic Violence charges are being filed.
Grand Theft
March 29 at 5:34 a.m., an employee at a business in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle called to report three catalytic converters were stolen from their work trucks. The vehicles were parked to the rear of the business off Santa Fe Place. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 29 at 11:02 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Encinitas called to report a theft. The resident reported that sometime during the night, the catalytic converter to her Prius was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Hit and Run
March 29 at 11:49 a.m., a resident reported their vehicle was parked in the 1800 block of Eighth, when someone collided into it. The suspect vehicle was then seen leaving the area. Officers responded to the location, but the suspect vehicle had already left. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
March 29 at 1:33 p.m., an employee at a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck called to report a stolen vehicle. The business purchased a vehicle from a known customer who provided a title for the vehicle. The business was later notified by the Department of Motor Vehicles, the vehicle was reported stolen the previous month by Long Beach Police Department. The vehicle was removed from the stolen vehicle system and stored. This investigation is continuing.
Homicide
March 29 2021, at 5:24 p.m., the Monrovia Police and Fire Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Los Angeles after several residents reported hearing gun shots. When officers arrived, they discovered one adult male subject had been shot. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle. The subject was pronounced deceased by Monrovia Paramedics. This investigation is being handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.
Vandalism
March 30 at 12:09 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a vandalism to a vehicle in the 200 block of Railroad. It appeared the driver’s side and rear window of the vehicle was possibly shot out with a bb gun. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 30 at 4:04 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle burglary in a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. An employee of the business discovered his vehicle’s window had been shattered. Some items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 7:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Fifth and Huntington regarding a welfare check on two subjects. A female was reported to be chasing after a male. Officers arrived and contacted the two subjects matching the description. An investigation revealed that the male had an active domestic violence restraining order against the female. The female was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud Report
March 30 at 9:20 a.m., an employee at a business in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle received an email from a vendor requesting an outstanding balance to be paid via bank wire. The business had an actual outstanding balance, therefore the employee believed the email was legitimate and sent the money. The business later discovered the actual vendor never received the money and an unknown suspect had fraudulently sent the email. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 12:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a welfare check on a subject acting erratically inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Los Angeles. The suspect was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was detained without incident. The suspect desired medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital. Charges will be filed.
Vehicle Burglary
March 30 at 1:04 p.m., a victim called to report a vehicle burglary in the parking lot near the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim stated he found his locked vehicle had been broken into. Officers arrived and discovered that $2,000 worth of power tools and equipment had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
March 30 4:26 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of California reported that several mailboxes within her community had been broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 31 at 1:13 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a code violation in the 900 block of W. Duarte. An investigation revealed the driver was on parole and in possession of a pipe used for smoking a controlled substance. He was arrested and released on a citation.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 31 at 2:25 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle code violation at the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington. He conducted a traffic stop and an investigation revealed the driver had a suspended driver's license, was on probation for vehicle theft, and had three "No Bail" warrants for her arrest. The driver was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking.
Grand Theft Auto
March 31 at 1:45 p.m., the owner of a vehicle returned to her boyfriend’s house in the 400 block of Hurstview and discovered her vehicle was missing. The victim left her vehicle parked on the street overnight. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but could not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the Department of Motor Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 31 at 1:50 p.m., a caller reported a theft in the 100 block of N. Sunset. Tree service workers were in the backyard of a home performing work for Edison. When they returned to their work vehicle parked on the street, they discovered someone had stolen some of their tools. This investigation is continuing.
