Monrovia Y Opening Date 'To Be Determined'

While the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles has now published the re-opening dates and times of its LA-area facilities, the Santa Anita Y in Monrovia is one of three listed as "to be determined." https://is.gd/VNn3vH

- Brad Haugaard

