News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Monrovia Y Opening Date 'To Be Determined'
While the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles has now published the re-opening dates and times of its LA-area facilities, the Santa Anita Y in Monrovia is one of three listed as "to be determined."
https://is.gd/VNn3vH
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/05/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment