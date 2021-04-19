60s Concert in Cloverleaf Canyon May 1

On May 1 there will be an outdoors 60s concert at 5 p.m. at 521 Cloverleaf Drive, in Cloverleaf Canyon (north on Alta Vista, left on Cloverleaf). "Come and sing along to all your favorite 60s tunes, pack a picnic, bring a lawn chair and wear your love beads and flowers in your hair. We will have a shuttle for those that cannot park nearby. Just look for the old hippie in a van and hitch a ride. There is no parking allowed directly in front of the residence on the street so you must park up the street or below Lotone and heed the parking restrictions. This is an outdoor event however social distancing/masks will be requested."
